Apex Entertainment, Bullwinkle’s Wilsonville, Downtown Flavortown, HighTides and Good Vibes – Surf City and Tiebreakers are the five finalists for AAMA’s 2027 FEC of the Year. The finalists were announced at IAAPA Expo, where RePlay happened to run into one of the companies (Tiebreakers) at the AAMA booth.

“Establishing and elevating standards of excellence is essential to the continued growth and success of our industry,” said Jon Brady, AAMA board member and committee chair. “The FEC of the Year Award gives us an opportunity to recognize the businesses and teams that are setting the bar, pushing boundaries and demonstrating what outstanding family entertainment looks like. These five finalists represent the dedication, creativity and commitment to excellence that make our industry so special.”

He added: “IAAPA is a natural setting to celebrate excellence in family entertainment. It brings our industry together on a global stage, making it the perfect place to acknowledge the accomplishments of these five outstanding facilities. We are proud to recognize their achievements and share their success with the broader attractions and amusement industry.”

The winner will be announced at this spring’s Amusement Expo.