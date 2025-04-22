AAMA & AMOA Foundations Donate $20K to Aid California Wildfire Victims

AAMA’s American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) and AMOA Coin Op Cares announced a joint donation of $20,000 to help families affected by the devastating wildfires that swept through California this January.

The contribution will be split evenly between two organizations, Convoy of Hope and $10,000 to the California Community Foundation, both of which are providing hands-on, critical support as families begin the difficult journey of recovery and rebuilding. “Convoy of Hope and the California Community Foundation have been providing direct assistance to those families impacted by the California wildfires,” said Lori Schneider, executive VP of AMOA Coin-Op Cares. “The significant and on-going support needed by these communities made it easy to direct funds to both organizations as recovery efforts continue.”

This donation reflects the ongoing commitment of AAMCF and AMOA Coin Op Cares to stand with communities in crisis. In 2024, both organizations partnered to support recovery efforts following the hurricanes that impacted the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia. In 2023, they provided aid to the families displaced by the wildfires in Hawaii.