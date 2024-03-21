AAMA, AMOA Give Out Annual Excellence Awards

Amusement Connect was one of the biggest award winners at this year’s Amusement Expo, which concluded on Thursday, March 21, in Las Vegas. They took home an AMOA Innovator Award for MobileMech, an Operator’s Choice Award for the same product, and were also named AAMA’s Supplier of the Year.

Other AMOA winners included Rocket Amusements (a first-time Amusement Expo exhibitor) for Claw the Rings; Embed for their Mobile Wallet 2.0; The Really Big Crane Company for Find a Key Deluxe (the company’s Mark Struhs is pictured above with outgoing AMOA president Luke Adams); and TouchTunes for their Jukebox Builder.

AAMA’s Manufacturer of the Year was Raw Thrills; Distributor of the Year was Betson Enterprises; Allied Member of the Year was TrainerTainment; and FEC Location of the Year was David Goldfarb’s Elev8 Adventure Park.

Ed Pellegrini (pictured below) was given the AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award. AAMA also inducted the 2nd class of their Amusement Industry Hall of Fame – Golden Tee and Pong were the distinguished games, along with legacy inductees Bill Cravens, Dick Hawkins, Don Hesch, Millie McCarthy and Lou Nicastro, and living inductees were Al Alcorn, Rick Kirby, Clarence Mabe, Jorge Mochkovsky, Ed Pellegrini, Frank Seninsky and Mike Stroll. (Keep your eyes peeled for additional coverage of the Hall of Fame class in upcoming newsletters.)