AAMA, AMOA Give $20K Hurricane Donation

AAMA’s Charitable Foundation and AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares have partnered to provide a $20,000 donation to Operation Blessing, which is assisting in ongoing hurricane relief efforts. The Virginia-headquartered non-profit provides hunger relief, medical care, clean water and other disaster relief across North America and worldwide.

“In the wake of Hurricane Helene, with roads impassable and communities stranded, helicopter supply drops proved to be a lifeline for families across Western North Carolina,” said Holly Hampton, AAMCF president. “Given the devastation to communities across North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, the AAMCF unanimously agreed to direct funds for the ongoing hurricane relief efforts.”

Added Bob Burnham, president of AMOA Coin-Op Cares: “Operation Blessing is on the ground in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida providing vital assistance to survivors of Helene and Milton. The significant and ongoing need for victims of these devastating hurricanes made it easy to direct funds to this humanitarian effort.”