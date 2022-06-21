AAMA Ad Journal Honors Bob Geschine

AAMA invites you to help recognize their 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Bob Geschine, president and CFO of H. Betti Industries. “The AAMA is honored to recognize Bob for his achievements in business, contributions to his community, his commitment to family and his contributions to this industry,” the association wrote.

They will celebrate his work at the Annual Gala, held Sept. 22, while raising money in the meantime to support various children’s charities through their Souvenir Ad Journal.

The association has multiple corporate and individual donation levels:

CORPORATE CONGRATULATORY ADS – www.givebutter.com/AAMCF-Geschine-corporate

CEO CLASS OF 2022 & INDIVIDUAL GIVING – www.givebutter.com/AAMCF-Geschine-individual

The deadline to submit ads for the Souvenir Ad Journal is July 29. For more information, email [email protected].