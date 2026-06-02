AAMA Accepting Apps: 2027 FEC of the Year

Following their 2026 selection of Star Lanes Polaris (pictured below at the 2026 Amusement Expo), AAMA is now accepting applications for their next FEC of the Year. Other past winners include Alley Cats Burleson, Elev8 Adventure Park, Rev’d up Fun, Wild Island Coconut Bowl, Xtreme Action Park and Pinstack Las Colinas.

“The top finalists selected during the judging process will each receive a professional secret shopper evaluation report as part of the competition experience,” the association explained. “These detailed reports provide meaningful feedback on the guest experience, operations, service standards and overall facility performance – offering valuable takeaways that can help elevate business success long after the competition concludes.”

Click here to fill out the form or visit www.coin-op.org. Applications are due by June 30.