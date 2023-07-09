AAMA Accepting Applications: 2024 FEC of the Year Award

AAMA is accepting applications for their 2024 FEC of the Year Award now through July 21. You can click here to apply.

They started giving the award in 2017 with the inaugural winner Pinstack of Los Colinas, Texas. The 2018 winner was Xtreme Action Park (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and the 2019 winner was Wild Island Coconut Bowl (Sparks, Nev.). There were no winners in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, but the 2022 award was given to Rev’d Up Fun (Woodhaven, Mich.).

By the way, AAMA has updated the award year to match the year presented, so there will be no 2023 recipient – it’ll be 2024 and announced at Amusement Expo 2024, which will be held next year March 18-21 in Las Vegas.

The voting is based on several criteria, including games and attractions, prize center, food service, marketing, charitable activity, staff engagement and more, including a review from a secret shopper. Learn more at www.coin-op.org.