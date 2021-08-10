AAMA, AAMCF Committee Signups Available Now

The AAMA and AAMCF have several committees responsible for working with staff to carry out day-to-day and long-term projects and signups are open – so what are you waiting for? Click here to learn more about the committees and consider joining.

Among the committees are the Annual Meeting Committee, Education Committee, FEC Committee, Membership Committee and the PAC Fund Committee. Each committee requires different time commitments throughout the year.

The association says, “Each committee is constantly adapting to the increased demands of our industry and providing new outlets for the AAMA membership.”

You’re encouraged to get involved today. If you have any questions, email [email protected] or give AAMA a call at 847-290-9088.