A&A Global Now Exclusive Distributor for Sweet N’ Fun

A&A Global recently announced its exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with Sweet N’ Fun, the world’s largest manufacturer of gumball banks. They’re kicking things off with the launch of Dubble Bubble-branded gumball banks, now available across the country.

The company says the collaboration “further expands A&A Global’s robust lineup of licensed and exclusive candy offerings under the Koko’s brand and reinforces both companies’ commitment to delivering fun, functional and high-quality products that drive engagement and revenue for FECs and retailers nationwide.”