A&A Global Industries Buys HMS Monaco

Redemption, amusement and vending supplier A&A Global Industries recently announced their purchase of HMS Monaco, the New Jersey-based company specializing in plush and redemption merchandise.

HMS Monaco’s well-known product line and founder Ira Erstling joins the A&A Global family effective immediately as HMS Division Manager, A&A said, where he’ll assist with product development, sales and purchasing.

“The timing is perfect to join A&A’s powerful team,” said Ira Erstling, founder of HMS Monaco. “As part of A&A, we can expand our product lines and services to HMS customers – as well as the other way around. This is not the end of HMS – just the launching pad of a new and exciting future.” In the next few weeks, HMS inventory will be transferred to A&A’s Baltimore headquarters.

“The natural synergies between our companies makes for a deal that is a win-win for all A&A’s and HMS’ customers,” said Brian Kovens, A&A Global’s co-president. “The opportunity for us all is amazing. We are enthusiastic to have Ira join our team. He built an incredible company and know that he will bring those skills to A&A.” Learn more at www.aaglobal.com.