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A&A Global Appoints Jeff Rineer as CFO

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By on INSTANT REPLAY

Jeff Rineer was recently announced as the chief financial officer for A&A Global. In his new role, Rineer will oversee the company’s financial strategy, operational finance, forecasting and long-term growth planning.

“Jeff brings the type of financial leadership and operational mindset that will help us continue building a stronger, smarter and more scalable business,” said Peter Waldron, the COO of A&A Global Industries. “As we continue investing in our future – from digital transformation and infrastructure to product expansion and customer growth – Jeff’s experience will play an important role in helping guide the business forward.”

Added Rineer: “I’m excited to join A&A Global at such an important time in the company’s growth. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to working alongside the team to help strengthen the business, support innovation and build for the future.”

Learn more about them at www.aaglobal.com.

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