A&A Global Acquires PIA Products

A&A Global Industries recently bought PIA Products, a go-to source for licensed, branded and high-end merchandise. The company says it marks a major milestone in their evolution and expands product offerings across price points ranging from 2 cents to $2,000.

“With PIA, we’re leveling up,” said Brian Kovens, president of A&A Global. “We’ve always been about fun and results. Now we can deliver the full spectrum – whether it’s penny novelties or premium rewards. It’s a game-changer.”

In April, PIA’s former senior business group executive Mark Hollywood became the new vice president of merchandise at A&A Global.

The brand’s new identity will officially be: “PIA Products – Premium Products Powered by A&A Global.” The company added, “This move brings together top talent, expanded supply chain capabilities and a shared vision of helping customers drive growth through joyful, strategic merchandising.”

To learn more, visit www.aaglobal.com.