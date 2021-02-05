A Look at UVC Light: Keeping Attractions Open

A discussion recently took place on how far-UVC light can help attractions battle Covid-19 and stay open. It was Blooloop’s first Innovation Session, which can be seen here.

“We believe that this properly filtered far-UVC (narrow wavelength light) will be a critical tool in combating this coronavirus and the others that will probably come in the future, and it’s the only method available today to continually combat coronaviruses on surfaces and the air directly around us,” said Martin Howe, founder of TEQ4 and Human2.0.

Such UVC or other filtration systems have started popping up at FECs and similar businesses around the country, though their use is far from widespread.