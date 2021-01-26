A Look at the ShowUp Convention Schedule

ShowUp, the social convention and product launch platform for the location-based entertainment industry, has finalized its detailed education schedule. The inaugural event – to be held Feb. 1-3 – will feature more than 80 speakers over three days.

The conference focuses on the future of the FEC market and each day has a specific theme. The first day is all about new revenue streams, business models and go-to-market strategies. Day 2 covers the impact of emerging technology on entertainment attractions. Day 3 details changing consumer trends.

“Saying this has been a difficult year for our industry is the understatement of the century,” said Bob Cooney, show founder and “Master of Ceremonies.” “We’ve had plenty of discussion on how to survive the pandemic. Now it’s time to talk about what’s coming in the future. There’s so much to be excited about.

“The collision of rapidly changing consumer trends and accelerating adoption of emerging technology is creating massive disruption and opportunity for location-based entertainment. I want to educate the amusement operator community so they can prepare for the near future. One only needs to look at the movie theater business to see a stark example of what happens when operators don’t stay ahead of consumer and tech trends.”

ShowUp was not only founded by virtual keynote speaker Bob Cooney, but also human-centered design expert Kylie Savage and trade show veteran Chris Albaugh. Join them, their speakers and exhibitors – including RePlay – at the virtual show.

The full event agenda is available at www.showup.events/event-design.

Click here to buy tickets (the pay-what-you-want pricing structure will be available through Friday, Jan. 29).