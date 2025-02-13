9Yards Golf Lounge Opening Second Spot

Western Pennsylvania will soon be home to another 9Yards Golf Lounge. Patch reports that owner Joel Warshaw is expecting his state-of-the-art golf simulator concept to be ready by this summer in The Block Northway, a shopping center that also has a Dave & Buster’s next door.

“I’m thrilled to bring 9Yards Golf Lounge to the Ross Township area,” Warshaw said. “Our Golfzon technology is the best on the market, and I know customers in that area will enjoy it as much as my first location in Washington, Pa. I am looking forward to the North Hills competing against the South Hills of Pittsburgh.”

Construction is set to begin this spring, and an August opening is anticipated.

Learn more at www.9yardsgolf.com.