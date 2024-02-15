814 Lanes & Games Partners with Shaffer

The family entertainment center chain 814 Lanes & Games recently partnered with Shaffer Distributing to outfit the arcade at their new location in Greensburg, Pa. In addition to the arcade, their facility has bowling, a full bar and restaurant, laser tag, an escape room, simulators, axe throwing and a party room.

Sports-themed games, ticket redemption games and other top video games were among those added to the arcade. “Shaffer has been a great partner – from the game selection and layout through the installation and follow up,” said managing partner Robert Hogue. “I look forward to the ongoing partnership as we continue to grow.”

Added Shaffer sales rep Bob Muniak: “We are thrilled to partner with 814 Lanes & Games for their new Greensburg location. Their dedication to providing the best entertainment experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-notch games and technology. Together, we are excited to create an immersive and diverse gaming environment that will delight visitors of all ages.”

For more, visit www.814lanesandgames.com and www.shafferdistributing.com.