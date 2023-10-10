814 Lanes & Games Opening Second Location

Hempfield, Pa., will be home this November to the second 814 Lanes & Games location, according to Trib Live. It’ll be housed in a former grocery store that closed in 2014.

Co-owner Bobby Hogue shared that construction is on pace for an early November opening. The venue will feature bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, 50 arcade games, sports simulators, a restaurant and bar.

“I’m just excited about how much excitement there is in the community – just for everyone to come in and see it and enjoy it,” Hogue said.

Learn more about the biz at www.814lanesandgames.com.