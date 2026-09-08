810 Entertainment Plans NorCal Venue

810 Entertainment, which operates 16 bowling entertainment centers around the country, will add another in Sacramento, California, CBS News reported. It will be located at the Downtown Commons (DOCO), next to the Golden 1 Center arena, in a space that formerly housed Punch Bowl Social.

“We are thrilled to welcome 810 Entertainment to DOCO and introduce its popular dining and entertainment concept to the Sacramento region,” said John Rinehart, president of business operations for the Sacramento Kings.

The 25,000-sq.-ft., multi-level space will feature eight bowling lanes, billiards, interactive darts and other social games, the company said.

“We are also creating a standout restaurant, bar and event venue,” said 810 Entertainment founder and CEO Michael Siniscalchi. “With the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Golden 1 Center and everything happening at DOCO, this is an ideal setting to serve guests from breakfast through late night.”

Learn more at www.810bowling.com.