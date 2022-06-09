810 Billiards & Bowling Welcomes New COO

Wayne Stancil is the new chief operating officer at the bowling entertainment center chain 810 Billiards & Bowling. He brings more than 40 years of experience to the business, including time at Main Event, where he helped grow the company from 12 to 41 locations.

“What I see is helping us become best in class in the markets that we are in and finding ways to differentiate ourselves from the run of the mill entertainment venues,” Stancil said. “The beauty of what we offer, whether it’s couples on a date night, coworkers after work, millennials and their kids or just business professionals who want to let their hair down and unwind – we offer a lot for everyone.”

810 Billiards & Bowling currently has six locations and is developing a franchise model. Learn more at www.810bowling.com/franchising. Also, see Matt Harding’s feature story on the chain in RePlay’s July issue (the article is also online at www.replaymag.com/810-billiards-bowling-june-2022