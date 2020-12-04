810 Billiards & Bowling Opening Two New Locations

Phoenix and nearby Chandler, Ariz., are both getting new entertainment centers. The South Carolina-based concept that features billiards, bowling, an arcade, foosball, table tennis and more – 810 Billiards & Bowling – will be opening their first locations in the state sometime next year.

According to ABC15, the concept currently has three other locations, all of which are in South Carolina. Ronak and Poonam Manek, franchise owners of the Chandler location, say there will be 12 bowling lanes plus a full-service restaurant inside. Their location is a space at Chandler Village Center.

Meanwhile, the business will open a 28,000-sq.-ft., corporate-owned location in downtown Phoenix at CityScape in the former location of Lucky Strike, which closed earlier this year. Learn more at www.810bowling.com.