810 Billiards & Bowling Opening Arizona Location

The South Carolina-based concept 810 Billiards & Bowling will soon open its first two Arizona locations (in Phoenix and Chandler) in the next few weeks. Poonam and Ronak Manek, the wife-husband duo who own the Chandler franchise, said it’s an exciting time to start the business.

“We feel as though people are ready to get out and start having a social life again,” Poonam said. “Meeting with friends and getting out with the family or doing whatever is up their alley, pun intended.”

According to SanTan Sun News, the Chandler location will have 12 bowling lanes – eight regular and four reserved for private parties – as well as an arcade, five billiards tables, darts, shuffleboard, table games and cornhole. Learn more at www.810bowling.com.