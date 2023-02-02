810 Billiards & Bowling Hits Former Whole Foods

The South Carolina-based 810 Billiards & Bowling will have its first Alabama location in Hoover, according to Bham Now. Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open the concept at a former Whole Foods location. Samji and his partners opened an Altitude Trampoline Park in 2019 in Pelham.

The Whole Foods location, closed since 2020, is a 50,000-sq.-ft. space that will be converted for 810’s high-end bowling and billiards. Of course, there will be an arcade and sports bar as well.

Learn more about the concept and keep an eye out for the new location at www.810bowling.com. If you’re interested in franchising, visit www.810bowling.com/franchising/franchiseplaybook.