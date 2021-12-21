810 Billiards & Bowling Heading to Arkansas

The South Carolina-based 810 Billiards & Bowling will roll into Fort Smith, Ark., and become that state’s first 810 franchise, sometime this summer.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, it’ll be one of the first non-corporate locations in the company’s push to franchise. Owners Erik and Deborah Covitz sold their printing business in Florida to take on the project and have lived in Fort Smith for about four years.

“It was time for us to do something new,” Erik Covitz said. “We wanted to take on a new challenge.” The venue will be 24,000 sq. ft. and will feature 14 bowling lanes, plus an addition four VIP lanes, an arcade, full-service bar and food. It’s expected to open in June.

810 Billiards & Bowling President Michael Siniscalchi said that since the business began about six years ago they’ve added five corporate stores in South Carolina, Arizona and Texas. The Fort Smith location, a franchise operation in Arizona and a new spot in South Carolina now under construction, are the company’s first franchises. Learn more at www.810bowling.com.