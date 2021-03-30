8-Bit Arcade Reopening After a Year-Plus Closed

Downtown Renton, Washington’s 8-bit Arcade will reopen Thursday, April 1, after a year of pandemic restrictions kept the place closed. According to the Renton Reporter, co-owners Terrance Vaccaro, Scott Fjelstad and Pete Olive have been keeping socially distant and trying to remain safe and healthy.

Now, they’re coming back with safety precautions in place, including keeping the 30 pinball machines and 60 classic arcade games regularly wiped down and sanitized. Masks will be required at all times and customers can take them off in the outside eating and drinking area.

“So far, the state’s rules have worked great for us,” Olive said. “Maybe not for business, but for keeping people healthy.” Learn more about the biz at www.facebook.com/8bitarcaderenton.