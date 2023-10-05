Trending
7 Reasons to Attend Pinball Expo

Chicago’s annual Pinball Expo runs from Oct. 18-21 and organizers recently shared seven reasons you should attend (though you can find plenty more at www.pinballexpo.com).

For one, there’s hundreds of pinball games set to free play, plus coin-op games like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and other classics. Need we say more? You can also meet legendary special guests (pinball designers, artists, authors and more); shop your favorite vendors; play retro video game consoles (which is brand-new to the Expo); tour Stern Pinball’s factory; and attend seminars to learn more about pinball.

You can visit www.pinballexpo.com to learn more and register. The event will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg just outside of Chicago.

