7 Ranges Entertainment Opens in Former Sears

The ex-Sears department store in Steubenville, Ohio, is now 7 Ranges Entertainment, a facility that features bowling, an arcade and much more.

According to WTOV, the venue has 12 bowling lanes, more than 100 arcade games, eight axe-throwing cages, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, virtual reality and a bar-restaurant called The G.O.A.T. House.

General manager Kirk Whiskeman describes the place as “an entertainment center on steroids.” The vision has been in the works for many years after co-owner Ron Ferguson bought the building in 2019. Learn more at www.7rangesentertainment.com.