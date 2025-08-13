RePlay’s 50th Anniversary

RePlay Magazine Celebrates its 50th Anniversary in the October Issue

We’re Gearing Up for a Special Issue Commemorating our big 5-0!

In the October issue, we’ll celebrate five decades of RePlay with stories from the people who make the magazine each month and lots of photos from our archives that will include some of the more colorful characters we’ve met along the way.

We’re inviting you to participate in this in-print party in two ways. One is to take a “Happy anniversary, RePlay” ad. The information appears below as well as a link to the PDF flyer and worksheet. The second was is to send your favorite industry pics and memorable stories for possible use in the special issue. We’ll use as many as we can. Pictures can be color or black and white and should be emailed to [email protected]. Please include your contact info in case we have questions and if you’d like to text a pic, please do so to 818-808-6822.

This is going to be an amazing tribute to the industry we love and the magazine that’s covered it for 50 years! We hope you’ll join us! The PDF of our advertising flyer and worksheet can be downloaded here: RePlay Anniversary Fireworks.