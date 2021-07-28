Trending
50-Year-Old Bowling Alley Restored and Ready to Open

MVP Lanes, a 50-year-old bowling alley in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is ready to reopen after months of rebuilding.

According to WANE, co-owner A.J. Brunner and team began the renovation project at the end of 2020. “Some people came in throughout the whole entire process and seeing what it is now, to where it first started when it was a complete dump, hole in the wall, with a hole in the roof, it’s just turned out to be something great,” he said.

The bowling center also has a new pub that started to welcome back guests this week. A pro shop operated by PBA bowler Wes Malott is expected to open in August.

Learn more at www.mvplanes.com.

