$25M Golf Entertainment Complex Under Construction

Chasing Aces Golf is slowly coming together in Bossier City, La. The big project broke ground on Feb. 9.

The planned $25 million development will be spread across 27 acres and feature a multi-level driving range with 30 bays, a nine-hole “Smart Course” and an 18-hole putting course, designed in collaboration with the Arnold Palmer Design Team, reports the Shreveport Times.

Developers describe it like a TopGolf franchise “with more amenities and dining options.” The entertainment complex is next to the Margaritaville Resort Casino. You can click here to visit the Chasing Aces Golf Facebook page and keep up to date with the build.