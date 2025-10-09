2025 MOMA Scholarship Recipients Announced

In other news from the Minnesota trade, the association recently congratulated 13 students on earning a MOMA scholarship for the 2025-26 school year.

They are: Addison (Midwest Coin Concepts); Adrik (Moss Distributing); Caleb (Hazelwood Corporation); Claire (AAA – American Amusement Arcades); Finley (Moss Distributing); Finnegan (Hazelwood Corporation); Henry (Dean Vending); Grace (Games Unlimited); Trevor (Midwest Coin Concepts); Jerome (Hazelwood Corporation); Hart (AAA – American Amusement Arcades); Madeline (AAA – American Amusement Arcades); and Wyatt (Hazelwood Corporation).

Since 1991, MOMA has raised more than $150,000 for scholarships that have been awarded to more than 150 college-bound students. The support is need- and merit-based and recipients are children of those in the amusement industry or league participants.

Stay up to date with the association at www.momapoolanddarts.com.