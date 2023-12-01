2024 VNEA World Pool Championships May 23-June 1

VNEA’s 44th annual World Pool Championships will be held May 23-June 1 at the Westgate in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 300 Valley tables, the tourney will have 8-ball and 9-ball singles, scotch doubles and team events, as well as a Hall of Fame induction ceremony and an awards banquet.

All skill levels are welcome at the tournament. Players will be separated into regular, intermediate and masters divisions. VNEA professionals will be on hand, too, including Jerry Briesath, Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman, Dave “Ginger Wizard” Pearson and Shane Van Boening.

Additionally, the 34th annual VNEA Junior Championships will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center in Iowa from July 18-21. Visit www.vnea.com to learn more about all of the above.