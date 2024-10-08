2024 MOMA Game Auction

The annual auction of the Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements (MOMA) will be hosted by Auction Masters and run online from Oct. 11-21. Click here for all the auction information, including the important link needed once the auction goes live.

Items up for bid include more than 200 arcade and video games, ticket redemption and prize games, jukeboxes, pinball machines, pool tables, air hockey tables, dart boards, kiddie rides, change machines, candy vendors and more.

Bidding opens Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. Central time on the Auction Masters website. The inspection and pickup will occur on-site at 2941 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids, Minn.

For more information, visit www.momapoolanddarts.com/auction.