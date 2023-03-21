2023 Golden Tee Championship Heading to Las Vegas This July

The Golden Tee World Championship will be hosted by Incredible Technologies at Notoriety on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas from July 14-16. The three-day event will award more than $150,000 in prizes.

“This event means everything to us,” said Adam Kramer, president of the amusement division at Incredible Technologies. “To return to Las Vegas, our unofficial home, means a great deal to Incredible Technologies and our avid player base. This isn’t just a way for us to crown a champion. It’s a celebration of this game and its wonderful, dedicated community.”

Qualifying is currently underway on Golden Tee PGA TOUR weekly commercial events; in May and June, qualifying will transition to Golden Tee LIVE cabinets. Learn more about the championship event and qualifying at www.goldentee.com.