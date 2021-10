“Extra Extra Read All About It!” shout the Amusement Expo International organizers. For those wanting to exhibit and score a deal on booth space, the early bird special of $20.95 per sq. ft. ends today, Friday, Oct. 1.

The planning for the event, taking place March 15-17, 2022, in the Las Vegas Convention Center is well underway. As in years past, Tuesday, March 15, will be education day with the tradeshow following March 16 and 17.

Visit www.amusementexpo.org for more information.