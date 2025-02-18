1up Debuts Another Arcade Bar in Denver Area

The 1up Arcade Bar recently opened its fourth location in the Denver area, this time in the city’s northern suburbs, according to Westword. (The second location was originally called 2up, but some patrons thought it was a knock-off, so they reverted back to the 1up name.)

The venue’s main bar area has 1980s machines only, about 55 in total, all in their original cabinets. Newer stuff from the ’90s is in another room. A third and final room has 45 pinball machines from various eras. Overhead playfield cameras are on those machines to show onlookers what’s happening.

Learn more at www.the1uparcadebar.com.