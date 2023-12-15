1st and Bowl Expands Offerings in Wauwatosa

Known for its unique football bowling attraction since 2019, 1st and Bowl in Wauwatosa, Wis., recently added two indoor pickleball courts, two golf simulator bays and a turf whiffle ball field, according to OnMilwaukee.

“As we head into Wisconsin’s colder weather season, we wanted to make sure we offer the games that our customers want to play indoors,” said co-owner Bryan MacKenzie. “Pickleball is arguably one of the fastest growing sports in the area and we are excited to join the momentum and let guests continue their play inside here.”

The two regulation-size courts are available by reservation starting at $30 an hour. Tournaments are coming soon.

With the two golf simulators, players are able to virtually tee off at one of dozens of courses across the U.S. Pricing for that starts at $35 an hour and leagues are also coming soon. Learn more about the concept at www.firstandbowl.com.