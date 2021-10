The Houston Area Arcade Group will hold their 19th Annual Arcade Expo from Nov. 12-14 at the Marriott Westchase.

According to their website, there will be hundreds of classic and current coin-op pinball machines, video games, penny arcades and console video games available for attendees to play – or buy for their home.

The event will feature tournaments, workshops and entertainment, too. Learn more at www.arcadecenter.com.