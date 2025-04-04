1980s-Inspired Mini-Golf Installed by Creative Works

Conroe’s Incredible Pizza Company in Texas has a new 9-hole indoor mini-golf course at their location thanks to the team at Creative Works, who designed and installed the attraction. It was an overhaul of an existing mini-golf course.

The course is “Blast from the Past” 1980s themed. “We vetted the project for about a year and met with a few other creators,” said Mario Valadez, the managing partner of Conroe’s. “In the end, we liked the plan Creative Works presented. The design is beautiful, fun and fits the budget we had established.

“With our original mini-golf, guests walked by not really noticing. Now you can’t miss it!”

