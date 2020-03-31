1980s Arcade Game Heading to Netflix

Dragon’s Lair, the 1983 video game featuring Dirk the Daring and Princess Daphne, is turning into a live-action Netflix film starring Ryan Reynolds, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Some of the game’s animators, including ex-Disney animator Don Bluth, have been trying to get a feature film done for years, and it appears to be finally coming to fruition with Netflix buying the exclusive rights. No word yet on when it can be expected on the streaming platform.

The article notes that Dragon’s Lair was different from other video games at the time because players didn’t control the main character’s movements – they controlled his choices. It has that classic ’80s cartoon look and is one of three video games held at the Smithsonian Museum, along with Pong and Pac-Man.