1920s Cinema Chain Goes Cashless with Intercard

Intercard recently installed a cashless system in the new redemption arcade at the City Lights Cinema in Georgetown, Texas, which is part of the Schulman Theatres chain founded in the 1920s.

The Texas chain also uses Intercard in its other cinema arcades, according to the company. Pictured above at the most recently installation’s completion are (from left) City Lights Cinema’s general manager Josh Bally, manager Connor Dewerse and Intercard installer Josh Colby.

Learn more about the facility at www.georgetown.citylightstheatres.com. More information about Intercard is available at www.intercardinc.com.