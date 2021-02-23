19-Year-Old Arcade Owner Taps Into VR

Aidyn Messerschmidt is the 19-year-old owner of Galaxy VR Arcade, which is expected to open on Feb. 27 in Howell, Mich.

“VR became my reality during quarantine,” Messerschmidt said. “I explored all avenues of virtual reality and wanted to share the experience with others. I want to provide them entertainment. We need it now.”

He told the Livingston Daily that he grew up playing video games with his father Brandon, who is contributing expertise in store management to help his son get the arcade off the ground.”

The new arcade has six stations featuring about 135 games of different genres – from first-person shooters and sports simulators to horror adventures and fitness games. Learn more at www.galaxyvrarcade.com.