16 On Center Opens Elston Electric in Chicago

In partnership with Logan Arcade and consultant Jim Bennington from No Cash Value LLC, 16 On Center has opened Elston Electric in Chicago’s award-winning Salt Shed venue. The arcade bar and restaurant began welcoming customers on March 22 and features a mix of retro and modern games.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine that in just three short years, the Salt Shed would reach 100% occupancy – a full-on complex of fun under one big roof,” said 16 On Center co-founder Bruce Finkleman.

“With the grand opening of Elston Electric, in partnership with our good friends at Logan Arcade, you can now play your favorite arcade games at Elston Electric, grab a craft brew and burger at the Goose Island Pub, shop vintage and browse records, and sip a specialty cocktail at the newly opened, skyline-backed Three Top Lounge. And if you didn’t know, you can also catch a concert at the award-winning Salt Shed venue.”

From Pop-A-Shot basketball and Skee-Ball to air hockey, VR motion games and pinball machines new and old, Elston Electric has it all. Check it out at www.elstonelectric.com.