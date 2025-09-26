14th Northwest Amusement Showcase in the Books

Betson’s 14th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase in Portland was held Sept. 19, welcoming attendees from all over the Oregon trade and Pacific Northwest region in general.

“The 2025 Northwest Showcase was one of our most successful to date,” said Steve Lamoreaux, a regional sales director for Betson Enterprises. “Having an opportunity to bring together owners, manufacturers, operators and industry leaders to showcase their skills and new products is something we always look forward to, and this year did not disappoint. The energy on the floor throughout the day proved again why this event has become a popular tradition in the Northwest.”

The trade show ran from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch from 12:30-2 p.m., and there were three educational sessions that were event highlights.

The first was an operator roundtable discussion led by Steve Levy. They discussed key amusement industry topics, such as machine security, pinball maintenance, cranes, jukeboxes and the latest game releases. It was a “chance to share insights, ask questions, and learn from peers facing the same challenges and opportunities.”

Lamoreaux led the session “Inside the Crane Room Craze: Understanding the Trade Up Concept,” which took an in-depth look at the growing footprint of crane-only arcades. Obviously, a focus was on the “trade up” concept, which allows players to exchange smaller wins for bigger prizes, “creating longer play cycles and more return visits.”

Finally, an equipment servicing session – led by Bryan Corbett – took attendees through practical troubleshooting techniques that minimize downtime and keep equipment performing at its best. Some of the focuses were on common challenges with VR headsets and audio systems.

Show sponsors included Gold Sponsors Andamiro, Bay Tek Entertainment, Semnox and UNIS; Silver Sponsor Elaut; and Bronze Sponsors Apple Industries, Coastal Amusements, Rhode Island Novelty, Sureshot Redemption, Team Play and Zooom Studios.

Bookmark this Betson webpage to stay in the know for the 2026 event: www.betson.com/northwest-amusement-showcase.