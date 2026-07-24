100 Impulse Plus Readers Installed on Game Trucks

Paladin Amusements, an operator in New Jersey, recently put in 100 of Intercard’s new Impulse Plus readers on their mobile game trucks.

Intercard said their readers connect to a cloud-based management system via cellular service, “making it easy for Paladin to move and set up their trucks at multiple locations.”

“The Impulse Plus has been one of the best investments we’ve made for our midway,” said Marc McDonald, a partner in Paladin Amusements. “What has impressed us most is how fast and easy it is for customers to use their credit cards and tap-to-pay options. Players can jump right into the action without searching for cash or waiting in line, creating a much better guest experience.”

Since 1987, Paladin Amusements has been providing amusement games and rides for carnivals, non-profit fundraisers, private parties and other events.

Learn more at www.paladinamusements.com and www.intercardinc.com.