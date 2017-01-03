Zero Latency Secures $7M; Wins IAAPA People’s Choice Award

Virtual reality specialists Zero Latency had an explosive end of 2016, announcing several accolades to add to their growing list of accomplishments. The company, which invites players to experience VR in a free-roam, warehouse setting in locations worldwide, completed a successful $7 million funding round in December and won the IAAPA People’s Choice Award in November.

IAAPA attendees were asked to vote via paper ballots during the show or online in the two weeks following, and ended up choosing Zero Latency. Many guests were able to demo the company’s equipment and hear its story on the show room floor, while a lucky few got the chance to fully experience their brand-new location at Pointe Orlando’s Main Event FEC. The company also announced that their post-game player surveys included plenty of rave reviews with the average rating being 9.2 out of 10.

On top of a successful debut at the international trade show, the company announced $7 million in new funding it secured to help continue their growth to new locations. Zero Latency is currently operating a standalone venue in Melbourne, but is also expanding to three venues in the U.S., one in a Sega-owned theme park in Tokyo and one in Madrid. On top of the company’s increased funding, the international attention garnered at IAAPA this year should only push their VR to more locations in more countries.

Stay tuned to Instant RePlay for more information on the company and VR’s growth in the out-of-home market; for more on Zero Latency, click here.