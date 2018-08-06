Zero Latency Notches Half Million Plays

Since it was founded in 2014, Zero Latency proudly says its games and arenas have racked up over half a million game plays worldwide. The arena-scale VR pioneers have 19 venues dotting the globe, where players don VR headsets, immersive headphones and realistic props to enjoy multiplayer, free-roam VR.

“Half a million game plays is a significant milestone, and it’s exciting to see such a large number of people, from different countries, enjoying our unique social experiences,” said its CEO Tim Ruse. “It’s also great for our licensed partners, and it reinforces us as the premier free-roam, multiplayer VR package, and the only globally tried-and-tested free-roam VR platform.”