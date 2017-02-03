Wyatt Succeeds Martinez As CEMA Topper

Michael Martinez (Hero Distributing, Anaheim, Calif.) was the founding force behind the formation of California’s CEMA operator association five years ago and has been its president ever since. Now, at their Feb. 2 meeting and product showcase in La Mirada, he turned the reins over to Jim Wyatt of the National Entertainment Network.

Wyatt, an area manager for the sprawling NEN street location and FEC combine, is responsible for the operations of roughly 5,000 machines on location that includes cranes, bulk vending and videos (no music). He’s been in the trade around a dozen years and is keen to insure that the principles in their Best Practices rules on redemption operations are followed.

CEMA has stickers telling players that the machine they’re affixed to comply with the State of California’s rules on redemption. These stickers, designed by the Pelican Group’s Jason Scherer, are available to members of the CEMA. By the way, they’ve kept their $99 dues for companies with five or fewer employees for the foreseeable future. If you have six or more, the annual dues are $365.

To learn more about the California Entertainment Machine Association,and to renew your membership or join, go to www.thecema.com.