Wireless ATM Store, ATMPartMart Roll Out Cost-Savings Program

Wireless ATM Store and ATMPartMart have announced a strategic partnership for distribution of the new INHAND I 4100 ethernet port. According to company officials, Wireless ATM Store has joined forces with ATMPartMart for West coast fulfillment of customer orders for the new product.

The agreement, which is designed to maintain the low product cost to customers, divides fulfillment operations between the two companies. Both firms will feature the INHAND I 4100 on their websites and accept online orders. Then, depending on customer location, orders will be shipped from the company with the least expensive shipping costs.

The newly introduced INHAND I 4100 ethernet port, which measures in at 3.94” x 3.94” x 0.91”, is fully compatible with Wireless ATM Store’s proprietary web portal, CheckURBox.com, which offers a host of remote monitoring and management features. The INHAND I 4100 also includes:

Exclusively Verizon 4G Service

Industrial Metal Housing (Protection Level: IP30)

1 Ethernet Port for connection to ATM

Power Supply: DC9-26V

Antenna Receptacles: SMA Female x 2

Antennas Included: Wireless ATM Store Standard 3G/4G Antenna x 2

Warranty: 3 years

Includes Wireless ATM Store Programming Guide for all ATM types and processors

For additional information, visit the Wireless ATM Store or ATMPartMart.com website.