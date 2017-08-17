VRStudios’ 8-Player, Arena-Scale VR Bows

VRStudios, providers of VR attractions for FECs and other location-based entertainment facilities, launched its impressive, new Terminal 17 today, Aug. 17. This new VR attraction immerses players in a virtual world by utilizing the latest technology in a competitive, multiplayer, free-roam arena. Players are part of an eight-person extermination squad tasked with finding and eliminating alien insects that are destroying a facility on a remote planet.

“Terminal 17 was designed from the ground up to maximize the extensive capabilities of the VRcade Arena and our Attraction Management Platform (AMP),” said Kevin Vitale, VRstudios’ CEO. “VRstudios’ is committed to using the best available tools and partnering with VR industry leaders like NVIDIA to create exciting next generation experiences.”

Leveraging the new features of Unity 2017.1 and NVIDIA’s VRWorks Unity plugin, the company says this new VR experience improves upon the overall visual quality by running Terminal 17 at higher resolution with additional post-processing effects.

“VRcade Arena is a prime example of technology and fun converging to deliver a one-of-a-kind VR experience,” said NVIDIA GM of Gaming Software and VR Jason Paul. “NVIDIA’s plug-in for Unity proved to be a quick and simple way for VRstudios to achieve their performance goals for the experience.”

The new attraction can be housed in a 2,400-sq.-ft. arena, allows for co-op teams and competitive action for up to eight players, and features in-game voice chat, hidden features and robust scoring. Players will fight through two episodes, both 15 minutes long, working together to solve logic puzzles, defeat bosses, find secrets and more.

“Terminal 17 is the kind of high-action, epic, multiplayer game that’s only possible because of the breakthrough VRcade Arena system. Everything from the narrative, to the breathtaking visuals and immersive audio, to the player interaction combine to provide a one of a kind experience,” said VRStudios’ VP of Creative Development Chanel Summers.

VRcade Arena will be demonstrated at 2017’s IAAPA show, and those interested in adding it or other VR attractions to their business are asked to contact VRstudios at arena@vrstudios.com.