VRLA Conference – Where’s All the Content?

Bob Cooney and Brooks Brown of Starbreeze Studios, the game developer behind the successful Payday series, speak at VR Los Angeles. Brown and the company built an extremely high-end headset, the Star VR. Brown and Cooney talk about the catching up the industry needs to do, how the promise of VR was made over 30 years ago and the pressure that companies are feeling to deliver on that promise. Brown argues that there is exciting content for VR out there, but the problem is curating it and making it accessible to the masses.